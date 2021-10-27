We want to know scientific tools used by Mahama to reach his conclusion – EC

General News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

The Electoral Commission (EC) has refuted claims made by former President John Mahama that the 2020 elections was the worst elections ever held in the history of the country.



According to the EC they refute his scoring as the good people of Ghana who experienced the Commission’s processes are the “best judges”.



“We refute the ranking giving by the former president and state that, on the basis of scientific evidence the 2020 elections would go down as the best in the history of this country,” the EC said.



“Their testimonies on social media demonstrated that Ghanaians were highly satisfied. Additionally, the 2020 elections have been hailed locally and globally as highly transparent, fair, credible, and inclusive,” Deputy EC Chair, Dr. Bossman Asare said on Monday at a press conference.



The EC therefore says it will be important to note the scientific tools used by the former President to reach his conclusion.



“World over, scientific methods are used to measure the success or otherwise of elections. International and Local Observers who used scientific, internationally-acceptable methods to measure the quality of elections have confirmed that the elections were transparent, credible and highly successful. It is not a wonder that the internationally recognized EU International Observer Mission which has a track record of elections observation scored the 2020 elections 95%.”



