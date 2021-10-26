We want to be billionaires - Immigration Service applicants

General News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Two prospective recruits say their motivation for applying to be part of the Ghana Immigration Services 2021 recruitment exercise is to set them up towards the path of becoming billionaires.



The 2021 Ghana Immigration Service recruitment has seen thousands of Ghanaian youths applying to be recruited into the security agency.



The huge number of prospective recruits turning up at the various recruitment centres has largely been attributed to the level of graduate and youth unemployment in the country.



Speaking to some prospective recruits who were going through body screening and document authentication at the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra, two of the applicants told a GBC reporter what motivated them to apply.



According to John Asante Junior and Eric Obeng Brenya, they travelled all the way from Kumasi to Accra to attend the exercise with the hope that they will become billionaires as immigration officers.



Speaking to GBC’s Alan Tagoe, the two said they expect to become billionaires from their salaries if they are recruited into the immigration service.



