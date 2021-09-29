We want justice not money – Family of Ejura victim

General News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

The family of one of the two persons who were killed in the Ejura violence has rejected a recommendation from the Justice Koomson-led committee that government should only compensate them for the loss of their relative, Abdul Nasir Yussif.



The committee in its report, released on Monday, September 27, 2021, proposed a compensation for families of the two persons who died in the incident as well as the injured people.



“Adequate compensation must also be paid to other injured persons namely, Louis Ayikpa (20years), Awal Misbau (16 years), and Nasif Nuhu (30 years). These are the names known to the Committee”, the recommendations read in part.



The committee which concluded that the soldiers deployed to Ejura deliberately fired live bullets into the protesting crowd, was however silent on sanctions for the officers who fired the shots.



This, the family of Abdul Nasir says is unfair, as their departed relative deserves justice and not compensation.



A brother of the deceased, Abdullai Abubakar who spoke on Citi FM said that the family will reject any compensation offered by the government.



“We have gone through the report, and it is not in our favor because you can’t come and kill someone’s relative and give the family money and say it’s okay. This is why crime is continuing in this country every day because we are living in a system of impunity, that is what we want to stop.”



“Our problem is not money, so you want to compensate us for what? All we want is justice. We are not going to tale any money without trial. Will our relatives come back to life if we take the money.”



Meanwhile a member of the committee, Dr Vladmir Antwi Danso has hit back at some Ghanaians, describing them as gullible.



“Ghanaians are gullible and believe everything that is thrown at them,” Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso told Asaase radio.



He also responded to criticism against the committee by the family of Macho Kaaka to the effect that the committee did a poor job.



Let’s get things straight – ab initio, the committee was smeared with all kinds of propaganda, and I think all of us, especially the media, should have to help to educate people [on the committee’s work].



“The committee was not tasked to investigate Kaaka’s death and if the family knew what the committee should have done, then they should ask for another committee. Kaaka’s death was a criminal case and committees are not set up on criminal cases," they said.



“We advise that if they [the family] have any information they should give it to the police who are still working on the case. Our committee was not asked to investigate Kaaka’s death.



“Our mandate was post-Kaaka events. Of course, the starting point will be Kaaka’s death, and [then] we establish whatever we have to establish as the basis for what we have to find out,” they added.



