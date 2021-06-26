We want a Ghana that can work for us - Ernesto Yeboah

General News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Leader of the Economic Fighters League has said that he will be glad to see a new face of leadership in the country that thinks about the welfare of the people



• He called for a police service that is genuinely interested in the wellbeing of the people and not just act on orders from above





• He also stated that there lots of hypocrisy among the leadership of the country and that must be fixed





Ernesto Yeboah, Leader of Economic Fighters League has said that his wish is to see a Ghana that works for everyone and not just a few.



He said he will be glad to see a Ghana that has a police service that is genuinely interested in the welfare of the people.



He noted that if society is fixed and systems are working there wouldn’t be the need for the police service to be armed.



“We want a Ghana that works for all of us, a Ghana that has a police service that is genuinely interested in the welfare of the people, a police service that is not armed because the society is fixed, a leadership that is not stealing from us, a leadership that has a clear plan to protect our future and to protect our present,” he said.



Speaking on GhanaWeb’s The Lowdown, he also stated that the hypocrisy of the leaders in the country is very absurd and that must be checked.



“Looking at what is happening to our water bodies, galamsey all over, the same politicians who are galamseying will come on our national platforms and say stop galamsey. The hypocrisy of it, we see it, it is happening. They are saying they burning excavators, do you know how much money they are making in those pits?” he asked.



Watch the full interview below



