We want GHc1.50 reduction per litre on fuel prices - GPRTU

General News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GRPTU) has explained that the 15p reduction in fuel prices by GOIL is not entirely what commercial transport operators are demanding.



Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the GPRTU Abass Imoro said they are demanding Ghc1.50p per litre.



He disclosed that at the meeting held at the presidency, authorities told them they cannot reduce fuel prices at Ghc1.50p all at a go.



He said authorities have promised to reduce fuel prices at a gradual process.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he noted they have given the government the benefit of the doubt and were hopeful their demands would be met.



Mr. Imoro indicated that the constant increase in fuel prices has affected commercial transport operators.



Commercial drivers on Monday, December 6, 2021, embarked on a sit-down strike in protest of high fuel prices.



Many passengers, including workers, traders, and school children, were left stranded at various bus terminals and roadsides while drivers blocked roads to prevent their colleagues and private vehicles from moving amidst resistance.



The sit-down strike was led by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and other transport operators.



The strike was later suspended following a meeting at the Jubilee House.



Abass Imoro said authorities have realized how strong the driver unions were and would take steps to address them.