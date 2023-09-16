We’ve waived our rights to personal service – Jean Mensa, others write to court

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) and her two deputies have written to the Tema High Court waiving all their rights to personal service of any court processes.



This was contained in a September 15, 2023 letter written through their lawyers Amenuvor and Associates, who are now to receive all processes directed at Mensa and her two deputies Eric Bossman Asare and Samuel Tettey.



The letter signed by Justin Amenuvor read in part: “Out attention has been drawn to a news item that a process or processes have been filed for which personal service of same is required for the purposes of service on our clients.



“We have our clients’ instructions to inform you in writing that they have waived their rights to personal service and we hereby undertake in writing to accept service of the said process and all subsequent processes on their behalf,” the letter added.



The EC this week was accused of using clandestine measures to rebuff service of an injunction suit on its limited voter registration exercise.



Lawyers for a private citizen alleged that bailiffs sent to the EC head office to deliver the application were not granted access so to do.



