We've too many churches in Ghana but fewer jobs – Togbe Afede bemoans

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State,Togbe Afede XIV, has expressed concern over the increasing number of churches being established across the country, juxtaposed with the pressing issue of youth unemployment.



Speaking at the 2023 Yam Festival of the Asogli State and the 20th-anniversary celebration of his enthronement, held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, Togbe Afede XIV emphasised the need for job creation and the potential societal consequences of an excess of places of worship without corresponding economic development.



Togbe Afede XIV stressed on the critical importance of job opportunities for the Ghanaian youth.



He questioned the proliferation of churches, stating that it should be accompanied by socio-economic and national development to address the unemployment crisis.



Togbe Afede XIV said: “People now convert factory premises into churches. We have become more believing than those who brought Christianity and religion to us. Those have been part of our downfall, and as chiefs, let us remember that no success can be achieved except through hard work.”



The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State also criticised the powers vested in the President by the 1992 Constitution, stating that it hinders efforts to combat corruption, transparency, and accountability in national affairs.



He, therefore, called for a comprehensive review of the constitution to introduce necessary checks and balances and curtail excessive powers, emphasising that without such amendments, significant national development would remain elusive.



The Dormahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, who served as the special guest of honour at the event, encouraged fellow chiefs to continue speaking out against societal issues.



He stressed that such actions would hold public officials accountable and ensure that the nation's resources benefit all citizens.