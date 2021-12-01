We’ve signed our death warrant with the approval of 2022 Budget – NDC Communicator

Politics of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: happyghana.com

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Team, Henry Osei Akoto, has said that approval of the 2022 Budget is tantamount to signing a death warrant.



He argues that the Ghanaian people are already suffering and yet the NPP government is bent on imposing more taxes on the people in the 2022 Budget Statement.



Henry was speaking in a panel discussion on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show with Don Prah when he said: “This budget is being presented to Ghanaians. When I looked into it, what I saw scared me because we will be signing our death warrant. People are suffering. Ghana is hard. We have less than 24 days to Christmas and look at the atmosphere.”



He added that the government has not been sensitive to the plight of Ghanaians, unlike the NDC who had Ghanaians in mind when they had earlier rejected the 2022 Budget. Henry was of the view that Ghanaians must applaud the NDC for standing with the people of Ghana.



The Majority caucus in Parliament on Tuesday, November 30, approved the 2022 Budget statement after the NDC MPs boycotted proceedings after failing to reach an agreement with the Majority over the status of the budget.



While the Majority insisted the rejection of the budget last Friday was unlawful, the Minority maintains the House followed due process in rejecting it.



A Series of meetings to resolve the standoff yielded no results as the majority and the Executive stood on their grounds of not presenting a new budget.



All the 137 NDC MPs consequently boycotted today’s sitting without even registering their names in the attendance book.