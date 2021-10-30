We’ve sanitised TVET sector to ensure effective regulation – Bawumia

General News of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said that the Akufo-Addo administration has sanitised the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector to ensure the effective regulation.



According to him, TVET is a key catalyst to spurring industrialization and decent job creation for the citizens of this country.



“For sustainable development to occur, there is an urgent need for us to pay significant attention to training highly skilled human resources to serve as key drivers of the economy. A Ghana beyond aid could only be possible when the youth are equipped with competitive global skills and introduced to various skilled careers,” he added.



“To begin with, we have sanitised the TVET sector to ensure the effective regulation, administration and promotion of technical and vocational education and training for the transformation and innovation for sustainable development,” Dr Bawumia stated.



“Our government has ensured the passage of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023). The Education Regulatory Bodies Act resulted in the merger of the erstwhile Council for TVET (COTVET) and National Board for Professional and Technician Examination (NABPTEX) to establish the Commission for TVET (CTVET).”



“The government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has also established sector skills bodies to focus on exploring business opportunities, innovation and capacity needs within the sectors.



“Furthermore, Free TVET is a key component of the Government’s Free Senior High School initiative, and over 65,000 students have so far benefitted from this in the various technical institutes under the Ministry of Education.”



“Our government is also constructing, upgrading and modernizing all National Vocational Training Institutes (NVTIs) and Opportunity Industrialization Centres (OIC). So far, 17 Technical and Vocational Institutes across the country are being upgraded and modernised,” he said on Wednesday October 27 at the launch of the 2021 National Skills Competition and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Expo in Accra.



