We’ve now become a laughing stock – Disappointed NPP members cry to party executives

Politics of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Some aggrieved members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have expressed worry about neglect after sacrificing their all for the party to get a second term in office.



According to them, they have become laughing stocks in their communities because they have not benefitted anything from the political party.



To them, life has even become more troubling and worrying for them because the party has failed them.



“We have become a laughing stock in our communities, we don’t know what to do. Since the government came in we have not benefitted and even now, members of the NDC are far better than us.



If you want school placement you can’t get it, Police recruitment they did everything online which is very worrying. Did we do campaigns online? If you don’t want us to be part of the party let us know so that we will advise ourselves,” they said in a video that has since gone viral.



They gave the party and its leadership a 2-day ultimatum to address their complaints or they will crush their national delegates conference which is going to be held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.