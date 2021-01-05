General News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

We’ve not sanctioned any congratulatory message to Akufo-Addo - Light Foundation

The Foundation says the public should disregard the media report

Management of the Light Foundation has asked the general public to disregard a Ghanaian Times story caption “Light Foundation Congratulates Akufo-Addo, Ghanaians”.



The group on January 5, 2021 has dissociated itself from the said publication, saying the statement was not approved by the foundation,



It has therefore called on the general public to disregard the 19th December 2020 publication.



Below is the statement it issued on January 5



Re: Light Foundation Congratulates Akufo-Addo, Ghanaians



Management of The Light Foundation write to draw the attention of the general public to a story with the above caption published in the Ghanaian Times on Saturday 19th December, 2020.



We wish to state that the above statement published was not approved by the foundation before the publication.



The Foundation which works to promote peace, foster national cohesion and human development is well aware of the election-related excesses that have ensued after results declaration by the Chairperson of the electoral commission. While urging caution, we also call on all stakeholders to desist from actions that have the tendency of breeding violence.



We, therefore, call on the general public to disregard the 19th December 2020 publication.



Signed

Sheikh Ali Abubakar Napari

(CEO)

The Light Foundation

