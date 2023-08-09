We’ve not sacked Kumawu women’s organiser for supporting Alan – A/R NDC

Politics of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ashanti Regional Secretariat of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has refuted claims that it has sacked its Women’s Organiser for Kumawu for allegedly declaring her support for governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer aspirant Alan Kyerematen.



“I wish to by this statement debunk the publication and put on record that no such declaration has been made by any our women’s organisers and no such purported suspension has been occasioned by any structure of the party,” the Ashanti Regional NDC Secretariat noted in a statement issued on Wednesday, 9 August 2023, signed by its Secretary Dr. Frank Amoakohene.



Some media outlets reported that the main opposition NDC had sacked its Women’s Organiser for Kumawu, for supporting Mr Kyerematen’s bid as flagbearer aspirant of the NPP.



Reacting to the reports, however, the Ashanti Regional NDC Secretariat called on Ghanaians to disregard such reportage.



It noted that “Akua Afriyie” the purported sacked Kumawu NDC Women’s organiser, which is linked to the story, does not exist in any of its “records as a party women’s organiser or party executive either at the branch, constituency or regional level."



According to the Ashanti Regional NDC Secretariat, “the NPP will be voted out of office in 2024 irrespective of who gets to carry the flag of the most corrupt party/government in the history of the Republic of Ghana.”



It added that the NDC has no “interest or whatsoever as a party” in the primaries of the NPP but rather focused on rescuing the country by ensuring victory for its flagbearer John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 elections.