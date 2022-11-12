We've no candidate in NDC race - Mahama family

General News of Saturday, 12 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The E. A. Mahama family, the family of former president John Dramani Mahama, has denied any links with some candidates in the race for the main opposition National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) upcoming elections.



According to the family, reports reaching it has it that some persons are associating the names of the family members with some specific candidates in the NDC race.



The family issued this denial in a statement dated November 11, 2022, and signed by Rafik Mahama, the secretary to the family.



Below is the statement from the family:



