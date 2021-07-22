We’ve never used loans to finance Free SHS - Ofori-Atta

General News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

The Finance Minister has stated categorically that the government has not taken any loan or loans to finance the free senior high school policy.



He was responding to a question asked by Dr. Clement Apaak, the Member of Parliament for Builsa South.



The legislator who is also a Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament asked him if the government has taken a loan or loans to finance the policy.



The Minister in his response said since the inception of the policy, the government has never taken any loan to finance it.



Rather, the policy he indicated has been financed from the annual budget funding and the government of Ghana funding sources.



Over the past five years, a total of 7.6 billion Ghana cedis has been allocated towards the implementation of the policy, he said.



Out of the amount, over 4 billion was sourced from GoG funding sources representing 54.76% whereas 3.44 billion cedis was sourced from the annual budget funding representing 45.24%.



"Mr Speaker, government has taken no loan specifically finance Free SHS".



