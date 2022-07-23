‘We’ve lost track as a country under NPP government’ – Hassan Ayariga

General News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Leader and Founder of the All People’s Congress (ACP), Hassan Ayariga, has said that the country has lost focus on nation-building under the ruling New Patriotic Party.



He is of the view that President Akufo-Addo-led government’s quest in building a better Ghana has been a complete failure.



According to the failed presidential hopeful, the economic hardship facing the country testifies that the government’s aim to transform the country ever since they assumed power never achieved its intended results as promised to Ghanaians.



Speaking on Angel FM on the Anopa Bofoↄ morning show hosted by Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, the politician expressed disappointment over the direction the country is heading as a result of “mismanagement”.



“I think we have lost the track, because considering the adage which says ‘if you don’t know where you are going, you will never know when you will get there,’ because for now, we’ve all seen where we have gotten to.



“We know that it is very difficult for us as a country to feed our families three square meals. So right now, as I speak, we are not even talking about three square meals but we are talking about two square meals which have become very difficult to feed their families,” he expressed.



Recollecting a popular statement President Akufo Addo made in 2016 while seeking the presidential seat “we are sitting on money but we are still hungry,” Dr Ayariga believes the current state is “worse than ever before” which justifies the President’s famous comment.



He again bemoaned how the insecurity of foods in the country has contributed to the continuous price hike in goods and services on the market despite the government’s ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ policy, which he deemed to have failed.



“Countries all over the world have at least achieved one thing, that is food security, but they [NPP] said they had Planted for Food and Jobs but now if you go the market every day, every minute, every second, the prices of goods keep increasing that even GHC200 and GHC100 cannot afford to buy anything. So, are we progressing or retrogressing?” Dr. Hassan Ayariga asked.



Against this background, the former presidential candidate of the People’s National Congress (PNC) in the 2012 general election is convinced that the NPP government has failed Ghanaians since many are suffering from hunger in the 21st century.