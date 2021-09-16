We've learnt our lessons, election 2024 will be 'do or die' - Asiedu Nketia reiterates

Politics of Thursday, 16 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Former President, John Dramani Mahama, during his Bono Regional tour said election 2024 will be a do or die affair



• Many people have tongue-lashed him for making this statement



• But the NDC appears unperturbed as its general secretary has reaffirmed those words in a radio interview in Kumasi



General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has noted that his party has taken a cue from the previous elections and will employ new tactics to win election 2024.



He reiterated the 2020 NDC flagbearer's statement that election 2024 will be a do or die affair at the polling station.



In a radio interview in Kumasi as part of John Dramani Mahama's 'Thank you' tour, Asiedu Nketia said, “We have learnt our lessons from the previous elections. We have new tactics to use in the 2024 election. That is why we said the elections would be a ‘do and die’ affair at the polling station.”



According to a Daily Graphic report, Asiedu Nketia said the NDC would ensure that the right things are done at both the polling and collation centres for a free and fair election.



National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, also urged NDC faithful to be ready to battle the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the next general elections.



He further appreciated the efforts of NDC members and serial callers in election 2020 but asked them to work harder in 2024.



Ofosu Ampofo said, "We are here to thank all our party executive members from the constituency to the branch level, including all the serial callers who worked hard to garner the votes attained in 2020."



“We did not lose in the elections because our parliamentary seats shot up from 106 to 130; we were expecting about 140 seats but we will ensure we work hard to wrest power come 2024,” he added.