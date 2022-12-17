We’ve learnt from previous congresses – NDC’s Gideon Aryeequaye

Politics of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Publicity Committee Member for the 10th National Delegates Congress of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Gideon Aryeequaye, has assured delegates and party faithful of a fair and violent free delegate congress.



He indicated that the necessary protocols and guidelines have been spelt out to every delegate of the party as well as observers to ensure a successful congress.



In an interview on a special coverage of NDC Delegates Congress on Happy98.9 FM with Sefah Danquah, he reiterated that the flaws in past congresses will be avoided.



“This year’s Congress isn’t like what we’ve seen before in previous years. We learnt our lessons from the mess and chaos in the previous editions and currently you can see the sanity of the place. We’ve provided everyone their spaces. MPs have were to be, Delegates also have were to be seated so when the elections begins we will expect some tranquillity in the process,” he said.



“This isn’t the first time but our 10th so the NDC and events like these is always intense. People who have selected to oversee the process are well-endowed and committed to their duty. They have also proven that the sacrifice everything to ensure the success of the event. So far, members of the various committees formed have done their due diligence. So we’re definitely getting nothing but the best every delegate Congress in the history of Ghana.”



Gideon Aryeequaye further guaranteed that the elections will be completed in due time with results announced today as well.



Happy 98.9 FM confirms that 8,964 delegates from throughout the nation attended the 10th National Delegates Congress of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) currently ongoing at the Accra Sports Stadium (December 17, 2022).







