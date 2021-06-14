We’ve increased motorbike patrols on GIMPA road – Police

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com

The Police say they have increased motorbike patrols on the GIMPA stretch in order to reduce the spate of crimes on the route.



Road users have over the last few months reported attacks on them and their vehicles by criminals who have made the enclave their haven. Some Ghanaians have also complained over the lack of streetlights on that stretch.



On Saturday, a police patrol team arrested a suspect after he allegedly threw stones into the backseat of a vehicle breaking the back window. Other suspects have also been picked up in relation to the attack.



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Monday, the Public Affairs Director of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command DSP Efia Tenge urged the public to report attacks on them in the area to the police and follow through with prosecution processes.



“We’ve noticed that they use motorbikes so we’ve also increased the motorbike patrols. We realized that the modules of these criminals have changed. They come from the bush and attack you so when reports came to us, we began to relook at our strategy.



“The darkness is key and we know criminals operate in darkness so I’m told by our operations department that they’re working on these things. The lighting system in the area is one thing we have also identified because when they come out from the bush and attack you, you can’t follow them and so our operations is dealing with it”.



Meanwhile, retired Police Officer and MP for Wa West Peter Toobu has urged the police service to station officers at the stretch.



“If the police understand that the place is a crime area, they can saturate the place and the criminals will relocate. When they relocate, you continue chasing them.







“Let the police be visible because it’s been identified as a crime area. You send your men there and then data should guide them,” he said.



He also bemoaned the failure of government to deliver on promises made to the police after attacks on officers.



“As a country, how do we value our police? Is crime going down? When we report crime to the police, how long does it take for them to respond?. Whatever it is, it’s for us to support the police.



But the question is, are they well equipped? Do they have the needed resources?”.