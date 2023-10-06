We’ve had enough sporting facilities - Manhyia residents appeal to MP to focus on other areas

General News of Friday, 6 October 2023

Some residents in the Manhyia South constituency have appealed to their Member of Parliament, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to focus on other developmental projects in the community, rather than only on sporting facilities.



The residents, who spoke with the Daily Graphic, said that they appreciate that the MP has invested into the construction of four Astro turfs, it is time for them to benefit from other projects too.



Some youth in the area told the paper that they yearn for other opportunities for employment and have asked their MP to focus on that.



“It is an undeniable fact that our MP has done a lot for this constituency,” one of the young men, Charles Appiah, told the paper.



He also added that they need jobs and the MP, who is also the Minister of Energy, should focus on.



Kofi Small, a 68-year-old blacksmith at Dichemso, also added his voice, appealing to Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh make room for other equally productive avenues to make the lives of the constituents much better.



The paper also reported some residents expressed their displeasure with how work on the drainage project from the mall at Ashtown Downtown, near X5, has stalled.



They, therefore, appealed to the city authorities to complete the project.



