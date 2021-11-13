We’ve given tidal waves victims mosquito coil, blankets, soap, bowls - NADMO

General News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

The Volta Regional Acting Director of the National Disaster Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Mr. Ebenezer Azumah, has disclosed that some of the residents affected by the total waves in the region have received relief items.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said a little over 4,000 residents were affected by the tidal waves.



But could not give the number of persons who have received the relief items.



According to him, NADMO has given out blankets, sponges, bathing soaps, buckets, bowls, rice, mosquito nets, mattresses, oil, bedspreads among other items.



He explained that when a disaster struck, NADMO does an assessment of the situation and provides relief items that are immediately needed by the affected persons.



He said the items given to the victims are essential items they need and must not be trivialized.



He appealed to corporate bodies, individuals, groups, and associations to support the NADMO Volta regional office with relief items so they could give out to the victims affected by the tidal waves.



He said such support would go a long way to help them assist the victims.



He said NADMO is still mobilizing resources to send relief items to the victims.



He described the disaster as unfortunate but was hopeful NADMO will deal with it.



“The items we gave the items are meant to give temporal relief. The items may not necessarily give them the kind of relief they want but the items will give them temporal relief,” he added.



Meanwhile, he has disclosed that a resident in the area, has decided to support some 150 victims with food and water for the next 30 days and wants others to emulate the man.



He also indicated that the victims should not reconstruct their buildings because the tidal waves could reoccur in some three years to come.