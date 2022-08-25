We’ve exceeded our target of registration in Ashanti region, this will translate into our victory in 2024 - NDC

Politics of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has revealed that the number of people who registered to join the party has surpassed expectations.



The party stated that it targeted 25 people in each of the 6,700 branches for party card registration, but there was an oversubscription.



The party expected a total of 167, 525 people to register, but the umbrella family claims that it exceeded expectations by 100% in some branches.



According to Baraba Serwaa Asamoah, Deputy General Secretary in charge of Administration and Finance, the enthusiasm among people to register in the region was particularly strong in some of the branches.



She stated that our estimates brought to the region have so far exceeded our expectations.



The party’s chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofu, stated that he is not surprised that people are registering to join the NDC.



This, according to him, would translate into the 2024 general elections.



“What we are doing is a deliberate attempt and well-calculated strategy to ensure that we touch base with each of the polling stations where elections are won and ensure that every polling station in the Ashanti region, the 6,000 plus stations we have in the Ashanti region we install effective executives there who will police, protect and ensure that NDC’s victory is assured come 2024.”



He was optimistic the party’s fortune will increase considering the abysmal performance of the NPP.



“The NDC has become attractive in the Ashanti region because of the abysmal performance of the NPP and the failure to deliver on the promises they gave to the people of the Ashanti region. They have realized and compared that under NDC and John Mahama, there were lots of developmental projects across the length and breadth of the region. Under the Nana Akufo-Addo administration, it is all about lip service. They are building castles in the air but when Mahama comes to the Ashanti region, he can face the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and tell him what he has done for the people in the region.”