We’ve decided to construct our own roads, govt has disappointed us - Domeabra Chiefs

Regional News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Chiefs and people of Domeabra in the Asante-Akyem North District, of the Ashanti Region have launched an initiative to raise funds to repair the deplorable nature of their roads and bridge.



Leading the initiative is the Omanhene, Nana Baffour Owusu Bediako ‘who says efforts to get authorities to repair the roads and bridge has yielded no results.



He decried that several governments have come and gone, but the poor roads have not been done.



The area he noted is a farming community, and farmers are struggling to survive due to the poor nature of the roads.



The traditional ruler explained that indigenes of the area both home and abroad, have contributed to have the roads repaired.



If not repaired, the rains would deprive them of access to other communities.



He, however, disclosed the resources they have would not asphalt the roads hence the government should assist them in that regard.



He appealed to residents and other persons to support them so they can repair the roads.



Meanwhile, MP Andy Appiah Kubi says there is nothing wrong if the Chiefs and people want to donate to repair the poor roads.



Reacting to the issue on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 Fm, he said it would even save the government money to work on other roads.



He said the Chiefs should officially write to the authorities expressing their willingness to work on the roads so they would be appreciated.



He is also alleging that this could be a political agenda sponsored opposition party people just give the government a bad name.



He also claimed that a contract has been awarded but if the Chiefs want to repair the roads, they are at liberty to do so.