We’ve been unfair to Catholic Bishops – NDC’s Alex Akuoko

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Member of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Communication Team, Alex Akuoko, has asserted that Ghanaians, especially politicians have been unfair to the Catholic Bishop following their comment on the governance of the country.



He says he observed how politicians and Ghanaians attacked the clerics on social media and that he believes will not fare well for the development of the country.



Speaking in a panel discussion on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show hosted by Happy FM’s Don Prah, he said: “There is a trend in the discussion that will not allow genuine people to express their views. Over the years, we have said that the bishops are quiet and when they begin to speak, then they are being attacked. We must listen to them before giving them any response. It is not about an insult or name-calling. I don’t think it is fair.”



President of the Ghana Bishops’ Conference, Most Reverend Philip Naameh, has lamented the perceived level of corruption perpetrated by political actors.



Speaking at the plenary session of the Ghana Bishops’ Conference in Wa on Monday, Most Rev Naameh said the menace is taking a toll on the national economy, thereby increasing Ghana’s poverty situation.



He said that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has defaulted in honoring his promise to protect the public purse.



Reacting to this statement, however, the Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has hit back at the Catholic Bishops Conference for criticizing the government’s management of the public purse.



Yaw Buaben Asamoa said the comments of the Conference lack clarity.



According to him, the Conference’s observations would have been considered but they lack focus.