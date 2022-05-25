'We’ve a party to manage and protect to win power' – Odeneho Kwaku Appiah

Politics of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: purefmonline.com

“Under my chairmanship, we are going to work together, think together, decide together, vote together, suffer together, enjoy together, and solve our issues and differences together. This is what makes my idea different. What unites us is bigger than what divides us, we are all working for one common goal, we have a party to manage and protect to win power,” these were the words of an aspiring Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party(NPP).



Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA) has pledged to serve the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on all fronts.



According to him, he is going to serve as the chairman for the entire Ashanti Region and not only Kumasi should delegate give him the mandate



Speaking at a press briefing today, ahead of the NPP Regional Executives Elections on Friday, COKA stated that “I’m not going to be a chairman for Kumasi; I’m going to be a chairman for Ashanti Region.”

He stated that he is going to work hand in hand with all party members, thus from the grassroots to the top.



Speaking directly to the NPP delegates, Odeneho said;



“Delegates, if you want practical and reasonable help, instead of empty words: this is the idea for you, then COKA is the man.



"Delegates!!!! If you want a leader with vision, passion, devotion, hard work, and love, Vote for COKA. If you want promises you can trust, then COKA.



"Delegates, my leadership will show you love and respect, I will not abandon you, I will not leave you to your own resources; I will not stand taller than you. I will do whatever I think is right, not what my mind directs me.



My opponents may have (maybe) good ideas, but can they deliver?



"Delegate, under my leadership we will always think about the future for all, I will bring hope alive to the party, make our dreams come true, and meet the ambition of the party.



"Delegates, you need to make the right decision now, the right choice now for our future generation in Ashanti Region as a whole.



"Delegates, in building the future, I will do my best to fight with all my strength, energy, and resources to work with you to achieve our party goals and objectives. The vote from Ashanti Region is important for our party, let’s not underestimate this, we need a strong, competent, confident strategic, and wise leader like myself to lead the region.



"Delegates, I will use my energy, skills, and resources to deliver the best to achieve lasting results. I am passionate about uplifting the party better than we found it now.”



COKA as he’s widely known said he believes the future will be progressive; a progress, he said isn’t a promise but a plan to salvage the party from its lost glory.



"The fight is for our lives – and it is the fight for our future. I have faith in the delegates and our party members.



"I am confident that, together, we can make the future of our beloved party brighter; and can be both sustained and shared," he added.