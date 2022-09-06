'We threatened A-G before 2021 report was published' - Ace Ankomah

General News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace Anan Ankomah, a private legal practitioner and a member of the pressure group, OccupyGhana, has debunked the assertion that the Auditor-General should be hailed for being on time with the publication of the latest audit report.



According to him, OccupyGhana had to constantly remind him that he owes Ghanaians the duty of publishing the report after he had submitted it to Parliament.



He said, the group had to threaten the A-G by with legal consequences to compel him to release the 2021 audit report to the general public.



"He is supposed to send his report to Parliament for six months and the Audit Service Act said he shall immediately publish it; we had to threaten him before he published this one. We wrote to him that we don’t even know whether he had sent it to Parliament, we’ve been to the website [of the Audit Service] and it was not there, so, we wrote a hard-hitting letter to him [Auditor-General] and the next day, the reports appeared on the website [of the Audit Service].



“You want to praise him, but he did not release the report until the threat from OccupyGhana. Apparently, he sent the report to Parliament in June and in August, we had to threaten him before he published it on his own website…," Ace Ankomah explained while speaking on Citi TV's 'The Point of View' programme on Monday, September 5.



Ankomah, further noted that the Auditor-General made them aware that he does not have the evidence to issue disallowance and surcharge, therefore, he is now going to investigate and gather evidence before he does so.



“This Auditor-General has refused to surcharge. His explanation is that after he has finished with his report, he is now going to investigate for evidence. You have published the report and identified people as having done disallowable and surchargeable things; you’ve mentioned their names and given the figures out; after telling Ghanaians, he is now going to look for evidence.



"Listen the Constitution says if you detect you 'shall'; he [Auditor-General] said I have detected, I have reported; I am now going for evidence. So, he has told the people, you’ve taken the money; cover your tracks. What if he goes and does not find the evidence...?" Ankomah quizzed.



A total of ¢17.4 billion in financial irregularities have been cited in the latest Auditor-General's report submitted to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin for the 2021 financial year.



The amount was a 36% increase compared to that of 2020.



This is the conclusion reached by the Auditor-General after an audit of the accounts of at least 101 institutions.