We suspended tolls to avert serious confusion between motorists, collectors - Roads Ministry

General News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Road and bridge tolls banned effective November 18, 2021



Speaker of Parliament says the directive lacks legislative backing



He threatened to charge the Minister for contempt



The Ministry of Transport on late Thursday evening (November 18) issued a statement to clarify why road tolls were suspended hours after the Finance Minister announced the scrapping of road and bridge tolls.



The statement comes hours after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin directed the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta to reverse the cessation directive or face contempt charges.



The statement titled: "CLARIFICATION ON CESSATION OF ROAD AND BRIDGE TOLLS NATIONWIDE," read in part: "The Ministry is aware that the statement on the road and bridge tolls by the minister of Finance as captured under paragraph 306 of the 2022 budget was to the effect that the cessation will be triggered immediately after Parliament approves the budget.



"Unfortunately, the Minister of Finance's statement either got misunderstood or misinterpreted by some motorists, as many of them deemed the statement as having immediate effect and therefore decided not to pay the road and bridge tolls.



"The insistence of the toll collectors to have the tolls paid caused serious confusion and, in some cases, resulted in fisticuffs and damage to lives and property. It was to avert further unfortunate incidents that the Ministry intervened by issuing the directive," it added.



The Ministry continued that its directive was to: "suspend the operationalization of the collection of the tolls and not suspend the law."



It concluded by acknowledging the role of Parliament in imposing taxes and levies and charges adding that "in the fullness of time, the appropriate thing would be done."











Bagbin's order to Minister



According to the Speaker, the directive by the Minister emanating from policies contained in the 2022 budget undermined the authority of the house.



Ken Ofori Atta whilst presenting the 2022 budget said the government intends to cease the collection of tolls at various public roads and bridges across the country with the objective of easing traffic congestion.



He further stated that the government will in turn explore other mediums of mobilizing revenue for national development.



The Roads and Highways Minister, Kwaku Amoako Atta, in a release few hours after the Finance Minister’s presentation parliament, directed that the collection of tolls on public roads and bridges cease effective 12am midnight November 18, 2021.



“Those are policy proposals that the minister presented to the house. Until they are approved, nobody and I mean nobody, has the authority to start implementing something that doesn’t exist,” the Speaker said.



Mr Bagbin however stated that he does not believe that the minister meant to disrespect the house but rather saw it to be a misunderstanding of the law on the part of the minister.



“It is for us to draw his attention and tell him that you have no such authority,” he added.



The speaker said the directive by the minister lacks legislative backing and therefore cannot be implemented.



He urged the minister to “honourably” withdraw the directive warning that failure to do so will be a serious breach of the directive of the Speaker amounting to a contempt of Parliament.