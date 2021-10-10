We support the anti-LBTQ+ bill but it is defective – Majority Chief Whip

General News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip has played down the observation that the anti-LGBTQ+ bill does not have the support of the majority caucus in Parliament.



Annoh-Dompreh in social media post clarified the position of the majority, stressing that they are in support of the bill.



He however explained that the bill needs some modifications as it is ‘defective in its current state.



Annoh-Dompreh explained that the shortcomings ought to be finetuned before approval is given the bill.



“It’s unfortunate the LGBTQ bill is being politicised. As the majority caucus in Parliament, we agree in principle that legislation that protects Ghanaian values in all areas of life must be supported. However, the bill, as it is now, is defective,” he tweeted on Saturday.



He added, “We need to fine-tune it to ensure that it maximises the protection of rights and freedoms in consonance with democratic principles as we have practised uninterrupted for over three decades.”



Annoh-Dompreh’s tweets have offered some clarity on the position by the NPP caucus in Parliament after the party’s deputy General Secretary Obiri Boahene raised concern about their seeming silence on the issue.



Nana Obiri Boahen in a JoyNews interview urged the MPs to declare their support or otherwise for the bill.



“I am surprised that I don’t see a good number of the NPP MPs championing this cause, I am worried.”



“No person should even encourage that we should not be talking about that, we should stop it. How do we discuss this even in the public domain,” he added.



