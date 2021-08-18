We should be more concerned with the outbreak of Ebola than Marburg – WACCBIP

Health News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Senior Research Fellow at the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP), Dr. Peter Kojo Qaurshie, says Ghanaians should not panic over the Marburg virus.



According to him, the dangers of Marburg are lower as compared to the Ebola virus.



Speaking on the danger Ghana faces from the Marburg virus, he said, “I wouldn’t say we are in danger. I would advise on how we approach animals and bats. In terms of how it spreads, it can only be in large communities with a high number of infections. Because there is only one isolated case of the Marburg virus and that means Ghana has a low risk of contracting the infection.”



Noting the dangers of Ebola over Marburg, he stated, “Ebola is what we have to worry about more. The person who tested positive for the virus in Abidjan crossed the border from Guinea to Ivory Coast and I am sure he came into contact with lots of people before getting to Abidjan and I think that’s what we need to worry about the most.”



He revealed that the current strain of Ebola is less deadly than previous ones but it spreads faster compared to Marburg, making it more dangerous.



“Although Marburg has a 90 percent fatality rate, we need to worry about Ebola more because their outbreak is on a large scale," he said.



Speaking in an interview on e.TV Ghana’s Fact Sheet show, he noted that the detection of Marburg and Ebola is good for the surveillance system. “This is because Marburg is not a virus which is expected to be detected in this part of the world.”



He advised the Ghanaian populace to be wary about the kind of animals they come in contact with.



“Unlike Ebola, we never identified a strand or isolated a single Ebola virus from a bat. But with Marburg, a few cases have been isolated from bats and it proves bats are carriers of the Marburg virus.”



Marburg virus is a hemorrhagic fever virus of the Filoviridae family of viruses and a member of the species Marburg marburgvirus, genus Marburgvirus. Marburg virus (MARV) causes Marburg virus disease in humans and other primates, a form of viral hemorrhagic fever.[2] The virus is considered to be extremely dangerous.



The virus can be transmitted by exposure to one species of fruit bats or it can be transmitted between people via body fluids through unprotected sex and broken skin. The disease can cause bleeding (hemorrhage), fever, and other symptoms similar to Ebola. However, the Marburg virus is not the same as Ebola, although similar.