We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa reacts AGs comment on E-Levy

General News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has described the Attorney General’s response to the Minority’s injunction to restrain government from implementing the E-Levy policy as ‘pathetic, insulting and dishonest’.



According to him, the Godfred Dame’s claim that the house had a quorum for decision making is ridiculous.



In a Facebook post, the MP said the minority aims to stand up against government as Article 3 of the 1992 Constitution demands, adding that should they fail in court, they will take to the streets.



He wrote “the only antidote for bullies and despots is to stand up and confront them as Article 3 of the 1992 Constitution demands of us. We shall stand up to them in the Supreme Court on Wednesday the 4th of May; if we strangely fail in the courts as the Majority Group Leader and other NPP officials are curiously predicting, we shall take over the streets.”



The Attorney General, Godfred Dame, has said that parliament formed a quorum when the E-Levy policy was passed in March this year.



According to him, a total number of 266 Members of Parliament were present during the second reading of the policy.



He added that “voting was by a voice vote and therefore allegations about the number present are immaterial.”



This was in response to an application for an injunction by the minority seeking the court to restrain GRA from implementing the E-Levy policy which commences on May 1, 2022.



In reaction to this, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in his post said “We have read the pathetic, insulting and dishonest response of the Attorney General to our case in court — he ridiculously seeks refuge in voice votes as though constitutional quorum thresholds don’t apply to voice votes. He very much knows that irrespective of the voting method in parliament— either by voice, headcount or secret ballot, the same constitutional quorum standards apply.”



He added that “Or is The AG — government’s principal legal adviser, claiming to possess some supernatural powers capable of miraculously adding Adwoa Safo and Kojo Kum’s voices to a voice vote even though they were both not in the chamber of parliament present and voting? Surely, this defence and government’s infamous Neutrality Allowance will keenly compete for Ghana’s Most Ridiculous Award of the Decade.”



