‘We shall prevail’ – Sam George to those opposing anti-LGBTQ+ bill

General News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Samuel Nartey George, MP-Ningo Prampram, has indicated that, those who are for the anti-LGBTQ+ bill outnumber those who oppose it.



According to him, their argument is superior to the opposition and they have the facts to support their position.



In a post on his Facebook timeline, Sam Nartey George, who is a lead advocate of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill wrote:



“Those with us and for us far outnumber the few whose consideration is material. We have a superior argument. The facts support our position. We shall prevail.



“The will of the majority of Ghanaians shall prevail against all machinations and schemes. Do not be dismayed with titles or self-proclaimed accolades. They would count for nothing during the debates on the floor of Parliament. That is where the business is.



“We are on course. Victory beckons.”



Some fifteen renowned individuals have sent a memorandum to Parliament to thrash the anti-LGBTQ bill before the house as it violates most of the fundamental human rights of Ghanaians.



The individuals which include legal practitioners and professors stated that aside from violating the key fundamental freedoms under the constitution, the bill also violates the dignity and inviolability of every person guaranteed under Article 21 of the constitution.



“The Bill violates the right to inviolability of the person. It violates virtually all the key fundamental freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution, namely the right to freedom of speech and expression; the right to freedom of thought, conscience and belief; the freedom to practice any religion and to manifest such in practice (which includes the freedom not to practice any religion); the right to assemble, including the freedom to take part in processions and demonstrations; the freedom of association and the right to organize- in essence the fundamental human rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.”



The memo further noted that: “In addition, the provisions of the Bill violates the dignity and inviolability of every person, guaranteed under Article 15; it violates the principle of equality before the law, and the right to freedom from discrimination on grounds of gender, race, colour, ethnic origin, religion, creed or social-economic status, guaranteed under Article 11, as well as the right to privacy guaranteed under Article 18 of the Constitution. In short, the provisions of the Bill are so egregious in their violation of the fundamental human rights and freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution that it beggars belief that it could be introduced as a Bill in the House of Parliament.”



The team pushing for this include Akoto Ampaw, Prof Emerita Takyiwaa Manuh, Prof Kwame KariKari, Prof Kofi Gyimah-Boadi and Prof Audrey Gadzekpo.



The others are Dr. Rose Kutin-Mensah, Dr. Yao Graham, Prof Dzodzi Tsikata, Prof H. Kwasi Prempeh, Kwasi Adu-Amankwah, Dr. Kojo Asante, Akunu Dake, Tetteh Homerku-Adjei, Prof Raymond Atuguba and Kofi Ofei-Nkansah.



