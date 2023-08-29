We shall not rest until Bawumia becomes president – Habib Iddrisu

Politics of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Deputy Majority Whip, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu has observed that the just-ended Super Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) is just the starting point towards the victory of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



He indicates that the chunk of work will be done in the second phase of November 4, 2023, and then on December 7, 2024.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon Constituency, has therefore warned against complacency, indicating that they will not rest until Bawumia is sworn in as the next President of Ghana on January 7, 2024.



“The Super Delegates Conference is just heats for us to prepare ahead of the two major hurdles which are November 4, 2023 and December 7, 2024. We are going all out to work and ensure that the dream of making Bawumia President is not a mirage. As I speak to you, we are already back on the ground with engagements. No time to waste as there is much to be done”, he told MyNewsGh.com in an exclusive interview.



Alhaji Habib Iddrisu who is optimistic the Vice President can beat John Draman Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 polls, underscored the need for unity and decorum in the campaigns among the various aspirants in the internal contest.



“Bawumia will surely emerge victorious on November 4, 2023, and beat John Mahama on December 7, 2024. NPP is the only party we have and we must be extra careful with attempts to tear ourselves apart during the campaigns. We need each other to win the general elections and should not conduct ourselves in a manner difficult to patch up our differences when all is said and done after November 4,” he advised.