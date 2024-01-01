We shall build a prosperous, just Ghana – Mahama

Politics of Monday, 1 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has assured Ghanaians of building the nation they envisage.



In his New Year message, Mr Mahama expressed gratitude to the Almighty for guiding the people throughout the entirety of the year 2023.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer also called on Ghanaians to be thankful for God’s protection through 2023.



“By the grace and mercies of the almighty God 2023 has ended, and we have entered 2024. Let us praise and take our maker for protecting and preserving us," he said.



“Together we shall build the Ghana we want, a prosperous and just Ghana filled with opportunities for all,” the former President added.