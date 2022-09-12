We shall build National Cathedral at all cost – Akufo-Addo declares

General News of Monday, 12 September 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has affirmed that his government will continue to pursue the construction of a National Cathedral in Ghana.



Speaking at the thanksgiving service held in honour of Opanyin Samuel Kwame Siaw Agyepong, the father of the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group on Sunday, the President said the National Cathedral which has attracted a lot of controversies will be built at all cost.



“But for the Cathedral, we will build it at all cost, and when we are done building it I will say everything else that I have to say about it,” the president said while paying homage to the Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the project, Apostle Opoku Onyinah who was present during the service.



The decision by President Akufo-Addo’s government to allocate state resources for the construction of the cathedral estimated at over $450 million has received varied criticism.



According to some critics, it is a misplacement of priority for the government to fund such a project considering the country’s current economic challenges.



But speaking at the thanksgiving service held at the Pentecost International Worship Center (Graceland) on Sunday, the president expressed confidence in leading his government to overcome the challenges that have bedevilled the construction.



“I know things are difficult recently but I am very confident that everything will be corrected for things to be better. When I came to power our economy was in a bad shape. But we were able to fix it through diligence and hard work and it is the same way that we will face the current challenge with such diligence and most importantly knowing the battle is for the Lord, we will get through this phase and restore Ghana to its good place,” he said.



According to the president, the current situation is one that is not peculiar to Ghana.



“We should all endeavour to strengthen our unity as a people and understand that the current economic challenge is not limited to Ghana alone but the entire world. But we should also know that if we come together and face it we will get through it. Why? Because the battle we are fighting is for no man but the for the almighty God,” the president added.







