We sent UTAG to court because it failed to go by labour laws- NLC boss

General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Executive Secretary at the Labour Commission, Mr Ofosu Asamoah has explained that the Commission sent UTAG to court because it failed to obey the labour law with regards to strike actions.



UTAG’s strike commenced on Monday January 10.



UTAG members are seeking improvement in their annual research allowance because it is “critical to our research output, promotion and ultimately national development.”



In a statement, UTAG said, “For the reasons stated above, the NEC of UTAG at its meeting held on 7th January 2022 reiterated its resolve to follow through with the decision to withdraw teaching and related activities until further notice with effect from Monday, 10th January 2022 and call on all UTAG members across the fifteen (15) branches to observe this directive.”



“As a matter of urgency, we also call on the Employer to restore members to the 2013 IMP of 114% of Basic Salary in the interim whilst Government goes ahead to formulate guidelines to implement the appropriate recommendations to address the CoS of the University Teacher. Following the uneasiness among UTAG members, any delay by the Employer would further exacerbate the already fragile academic calendar to the detriment of all stakeholders,” it added.



The strike, according to the Labour Commission was not in line with the Labour Law and so the Commission asked UTAG to go back to the classroom while negotiations were still ongoing.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Ofosu Asamoah said UTAG raised a number of concerns but most of them had been addressed with the exception of one and they decided to go on strike.



He said the Labour Commission did not have any issue with what they were asking for but was only concerned about the fact that negotiations were still ongoing and UTAG decided to proceed with a strike.



Meanwhile, he said they will both appear in court on Wednesday, February 3, 2022 so that UTAG can answer questions on why they embarked on the strike unlawfully.



“Whatever they want, the Labour Commission has nothing to do with it but we are seeking that they do the negotiations according to the Labour law. What we are saying is that we should all use the Labour laws to work,” he added.