We remain committed to our mandate despite attacks on some of our men – Police

General News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Ghana Police Service has indicated that its officers will remain committed to their mandate despite the increasing cases of attacks on some police officers in their line of duty.



The comments were made when a ceremony was held to receive the mortal remains of an officer who was stabbed to death by a suspect at the Nyamebekyere Police Station in the Berekum District of the Bono Region.



According to police report, the suspect, Yaw Peprah, on arrival at the station after being arrested, stabbed the officer, Sergeant Bright Annobil at the counter severely on the neck.



The officer died later at the hospital.



Meanwhile, the suspect has also been killed after he attempted to harm officers dispatched to arrest him.



Speaking to the media after the ceremony, the Director-General of Police Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori, cautioned the citizenry to desist from harming police officers, adding that the law will not spare them when they’re caught.



“The Police is your friend. They are there to combat crime and maintain peace and security. We should thus be accorded the necessary respect. There is no need to attack us, as we are only working in your interest.”



“Despite recent attacks on some of our men, we remain committed to our legitimate role of law enforcement. We will not be deterred at all. We will remain committed to our mandate, even at the peril of our lives.”