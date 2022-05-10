We’re yet to increase our fares – Ashanti Region GPRTU Chair

Regional News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: www.etvghana.com

Commercial transport operators across the country, over the weekend, adjusted transport fares upwards by 20 per cent.



This followed an earlier announcement by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to authorize the operators to review transport fares upwards.



Speaking on Happy FM’s Epa Hoa Daben with Kwabena Don Prah, the Ashanti Regional GPRTU Chairman Sumalia Boakye,said its region is yet to heed to the directives from the national. “We have not started working with National GPRTU directives to adjust of transport fares by 20% because I have been summoned to Accra, from there a proper directive will be given and we will work with that, so we are yet to increase our fare. We are under an umbrella so we just don’t decide by ourselves.”



He added that the increment had become necessary due to rising fuel prices as well as that of other key components including spare parts and lubricants.

He explained that the operators have been hard hit by the recent increase in fuel price from GH¢10.80p at the pump to GH¢11.40p.



The Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) has asked the public to disregard the 20 per cent fare increment imposed by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and other unions.



In a statement on Monday, the GRTCC said no single union has the mandate to determine the percentage increase in fares.



“We wish to state that, transport fares have always been negotiated for and on behalf of all operators by the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, no single union or group has the capacity to determine the quantum of increase except the two bodies mentioned above,” portions of the statement read.



He explained that the usual convention had been for the Union to meet with the GRTCC and the Transport Ministry before any upward adjustment in transport fares was announced.