We’re working with authorities to go after landlords charging rent in dollars - Rent Control

General News of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Rent Control Department has declared that some landlords’ decision to quote their rent in dollars or any other foreign currency is illegal.



Such practices, according to the Department, are illegal in Ghana.



Emmanuel Kporsu, Public Relations Officer for the Department, stated that they are currently collaborating with the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Police Service, the Ministry of Finance, and other stakeholders to deal with such individuals.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Nyankonton Mu Nsem, he said the department is currently dealing with a similar incident in which a tenant filed a complaint about his inability to pay his rent because it was quoted in dollars.



He revealed that the cedi’s depreciation against the dollar has raised the rent the individual is expected to pay.





“We are currently dealing with a case in which a tenant has complained about his inability to pay his rent. He paid in dollars at first. However, the cedi’s depreciation has increased his rent, and he is unable to pay.”



When asked how they are dealing with the problem, he stated that the Department has informed the Ghana Revenue Authority.





“When this happens, the Ghana Revenue Authority steps in and ensures that you pay your tax on the amount you charged the tenant.”



He said “We advise Ghanaians not to rush into paying their rent in dollars. When the dollar is appreciated against the cedi, you will have difficulty paying your rent.



I would also point out that quoting prices in dollars is illegal. It is not just for rent. Prices should be quoted in cedis, not dollars. When the landlord quotes in dollars, make sure you pay in cedis.



He emphasised that the Department is currently working with the relevant shareholders on the issue.



We are currently running a campaign to prevent such incidents. We are advocating against it, and we encourage Ghanaians not to allow their landlords to quote their rent in dollars.”