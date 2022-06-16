We’re working towards Alan-Bawumia ticket for 2024 election – Freddie Blay hints

Politics of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: happyghana.com

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay says the party’s leadership has begun private conversations on how to present an Alan-Bawumia ticket going into the 2024 general elections.



According to him, such a ticket will bolster the party’s chances of breaking the eight during the next elections.



Speaking to Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV on Monday, June 13, 2022, Mr Blay said there are private conversations amongst the top hierarchy of the party to see how they can unite the duo to defeat the opposition NDC during the elections.



In his view, even though the other aspirants vying for the position have the capabilities to secure victory for the party, a Bawumia-Alan ticket would be the best bet for the NPP to retain power.



In an exclusive interview on the Oyerepa Breakfast Time hosted by Kwesi Parker-Wilson, Mr Blay said: “almost all the candidates are capable of beating John Mahama in 2024. But I am thinking of a combination of two of them (Alan-Bawumia). I would prefer an Alan and Bawumia combination that won’t be bad, it may do the trick for us.”



“We’ve been indirectly in our private moments been discussing how to unite Alan and Bawumia. Left to me, a combination will be the best for our party. It will bring total unity as we desire,” he said.



He also added that “he hasn’t personally told them, but his desire would be the two uniting for victory in 2024.”



Mr Blay becomes the second influential person in the party pushing for an Alan-Bawumia ticket after former communications director of the party, Nana Akomea publicly asked the NPP to see how best they can unite Vice President Dr Mahumudu Bawumia and Trades Minister Alan Kyerematen.