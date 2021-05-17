We’re working to vaccinate 20 million Ghanaians by end of the year – Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: 3 News

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that the government is still aiming at vaccinating 20 million people against coronavirus by the end of the year.



He said although the government is having challenges accessing more vaccines, the target is still to vaccinate that number by end of the year.



In his 25th COVID-19 update on Sunday, May 16, he said “The target is to vaccinate some 20 million Ghanaians at the end of the year.”



Mr Akufo-Addo further cautioned Ghanaians against traveling to high-risk countries if the purpose of the trip is not pressing.



“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” he assured.











