We’re working to review the national service allowance - NSS

General News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The national service scheme is working to review allowances of service personnel



• The review is due to the rising cost of living in the country



• The national service allowance was increased from GHC350.00 a month to GHC559.04 a month in 2018



The deputy executive director of the National Service Scheme, Gifty Oware-Mensah, has indicated that, the scheme will be reviewing the monthly allowance which will be given to national service personnel.



This she says is due to the high cost of living in the country.



She revealed that the secretariat considered it in the 2021 budget but for COVID-19 the idea didn’t go as planned.



She is hopeful that the 2022 budget will consider their request.



“We’re done defending our budget. 2020 is already closed. For 2021, it has been sent. Maybe 2022 when the mid-year budget is reviewed,” she said on Asaaseradioonline.



She added: “I think that for 2021 we tried putting it out but the negotiation didn’t go as planned as a result of COVID. We’re still pushing… for the comfort of our service personnel to do a better job.”



The national service allowance was increased from GHC350.00 a month to GHC559.04 a month in 2018.



But some service personnel have been pushing for the government to consider a further increment in the monthly allowances due to the rise in the cost of living in the country.



