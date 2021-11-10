We're working to decongest prisons – Bawumia

Politics of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Vice-president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday, 9 November 2021, swore into office a 13-member Governing Council of the Ghana Prisons Service in Accra.



Dr Bawumia charged the Council, led by Most Rev Peter Paul Yelezuome Angkyier, with members including the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery and Buipe-Wura Mahama Abdulai Jinapor II, to be mindful of the rise in population and the increasing trend in crime, and take steps toward transforming the prisons into centres of reformation and rehabilitation.



Dr Bawumia said the government is committed to the passage of the Prisons Bill, and will work with all stakeholders to both re-tool the Prisons Service and work toward the introduction of non-custodial sentencing alternatives to decongest the prisons.