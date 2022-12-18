We’re willing to sacrifice our lives to defeat NPP - Asiedu Nketiah

Politics of Sunday, 18 December 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketiah says the newly elected executives of the party are prepared to sacrifice their lives to defeat the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.



The immediate past General Secretary of the NDC defeated the incumbent National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo to become the newly elected National Chairman at the elections held on Saturday, December 17, 2022.



In his victory speech Sunday morning after taking the oath of office, Asiedu Nketiah expressed gratitude to the delegates for reposing trust in them adding that they do not take this for granted and will work hard to secure victory for the NDC come 2024 election.



“We are prepared to sacrifice everything and I mean everything including our lives to achieve victory,” Mr Asiedu Nketiah said, adding that “wherever impunity becomes law, resistance becomes a duty. Looking at the array of executives elected today I have no doubt the party wants us to carry the battle to the elephant, we cannot let the country, and we cannot let the party down.”



He further called for unity in the party to make their dream of winning the next election a reality.



“We are not taking the confidence for granted, Ghana is in crisis and the NDC is also at a crossroads. What we need is unity, we pledge on behalf of myself and the new executives that in the coming days our first assignment is to work to unite the party and bring everybody on board even as we march forward to defeat the elephant and set the nation on the path of progress.”









