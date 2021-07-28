We’re waiting for notice of arraignment of the accused in Prof. Benneh’s murder case - AG

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Attorney General, Godfred Dame, has updated parliament on the investigations into 4 major murder cases in the country.



They include the murder of an investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale; the murder of Law Professor at the University of Ghana, Emmanuel Yaw Benneh; former Abuakwa North MP J. B. Danquah and Mfantseman MP, Ekow Hayford.



Speaking specifically on the murder of Prof Emmanuel Benneh, he said;



On September 10, 2020, the accused purposefully aided James Nana Womba (now deceased) to intentionally cause the death of Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh by unlawful harm at his residence at Adjiringanor in the Greater Accra Region after they had robbed him.



The body of the deceased was found on September 12, 2020, by his sister, Ambassador Elizabeth Afia Benneh and others after they broke the lock into his residence to gain access. They had not heard from him since the night of the September 10, 2020, investigations.



In the course of investigations, three suspects were arrested. Unfortunately, the first suspect, James Nana Womba, believed to have strangled the deceased to death, died in custody on October 17, 2020.



After investigations were concluded, the docket was forwarded to the Office of Attorney-General on February 3, 2021. The advice was dispatched on February 17, 2021, recommending the prosecution of the suspects.



Trial



On May 21, 2021, a Bill of Indictment was filed to commence the prosecution of the second suspect Ebenezer Kwayisi.



The third suspect Opambuor Agya Badu Nkwansah, was discharged after a study of the docket revealed that he was not at the crime scene when the offence was committed. However, he was invited by James Womba to assist him in robbing the deceased. As a result, Opambuor Agya Badu Nkwansah is now a witness for the prosecution.



Ebenezer Kwayisi has been charged with abetment of murder contrary to sections 20(1) and 46 of Act 29. His committal was held at the Kaneshie District Court, which committed him to the High Court for trial on June 21, 2021.



However, the prosecution is waiting for the notice of arraignment at the High Court for the trial of the accused. Accordingly, the accused has been remanded into prison custody.