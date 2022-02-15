We're unable to have intimacy with our partners - Apiate residents lament

General News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Explosion at Apiate renders community inhabitable



Govt promises to rebuild Apiate community



Tents provided for affected victims of Apiate explosion



Some victims of the Apiate disaster living in the temporal shelters provided for them by the government have expressed the challenges they face in having conjugal moments with their partners.



According to a handful of them who spoke with UTV, they have had to live for about three weeks without their partners, a situation they say is becoming a problem for them.



One of the women, speaking with UTV, explained that sex is an important factor of marriage and the fact that they have been separated from their partners gives them great worry.



“For the past three weeks, my husband is sleeping somewhere while I also pitch camp in another place and this is becoming very problematic when that should not be the case for married couples. When I feel sexually aroused, what do I do? And the same for him because all these things contribute to a happy marriage so we plead with those concerned to get this problem fixed for us,” she said.



The victims of the Apiate disaster have been housed in tents made available by the government as it works at restoring the town to its former state.



Background



Over five hundred people were rendered homeless at Apiate, a community near Bogoso in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality in an explosion, killing about seventeen people and leaving several others severely injured.



All houses in the community, church buildings, stores and all structures have collapsed, leaving residents in the community homeless.



The explosion was caused by a truck belonging to a mining service contractor MAXAM that was involved in a collision causing an explosion in the community.



The truck carrying the explosive was from Bogoso heading towards Kinross, a mining company in Chirano in the Western North Region, 140 kilometers away from the explosion site.



