We're tired of your internal bloodbaths – Suhum NDC to NPP

General News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Suhum constituency of the Eastern Region has condemned the internal mayhem within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) which manifested in a free-for-all brawl at the weekend and resulted in the injury of a party member.



The police command in the area is currently on the tail of one Jamal, a driver of the MP for Suhum, for slashing the head of 51-year-old Kwasi Amoani, a party communicator with a knife during a funeral melee on Saturday, 28 August 2021.



The victim has been receiving treatment at the emergency ward of the Suhum Government Hospital.



The mayhem was sparked by a misunderstanding between supporters of the current MP and those of an aspirant while mourning a colleague at the Suhum Council.



Another party member who got injured in the disturbance got treated at the same hospital and was later discharged.



Condemning the incident, the Suhum NDC, in a statement, said: “This disunity and fights have brought to a standstill, developments in the municipality”.



“We are, by this release, informing the NPP in Suhum that we, the residents, need our peace of mind to engage in our various trades so we can take care of our families”, the statement noted.



It added: “The Akuffo Addo-Bawumia-led NPP government has inflicted a lot of economic hardship on us and we are pleading with the NPP in Suhum not to add” more to it.



Read the Suhum NDC’s full statement below:



SUHUM CONSTITUENCY NDC PRESS RELEASE ON NPP BRUTALITIES IN SUHUM – 29th August 2021



In the last 24 hours, we have seen a horrible video circulating on social media in which supporters of NPP Member of Parliament for Suhum, Hon. Kwadwo Asante, clashed with supporters of Protozoa, an aide to the Chief of Staff at Flagstaff House and an NPP parliamentary candidate hopeful for Suhum, at Suhum during the final funeral rites of the late Kwame Boadu Atiemo aka Papa Sunkwa, father of Opare, a die-hard NPP serial caller.



It is heartbreaking to see how these two factions were throwing machetes and other sharp objects at each other, culminating in cutting open the head of one of the supporters.



We wish to bring to the notice of the NPP in Suhum and Ghana, as a whole, that the era of crude politics is over and this must stop.



We have lived in peace over the years and is worth mentioning that anytime there is political bloodbath in the Suhum constituency, it comes from within the NPP fraternity.



An example is the bloodbath we witnessed during the parliamentary primaries involving Hon. Fredrick Opare Ansah and Hon. Bryn Acheampong.



It is an undeniable fact that there is disunity within Suhum NPP.



It is alleged that the MCE for Suhum, Hon. Margaret Darko, and some party bigwigs, are refusing to give Hon. Kwadwo Asante the needed recognition as the Member of Parliament for Suhum while Hon. Kwadwo Asante also has been looking down on the MCE and some party elders in Suhum claiming he cannot work with them.



This disunity and fights have brought to a standstill, developments in the municipality.



We are, by this release, informing the NPP in Suhum that we, the residents, need our peace of mind to engage in our various trades so we can take care of our families.



The Akuffo Addo-Bawumia-led NPP government has inflicted a lot of economic hardship on us and we are pleading with NPP in Suhum not to add to it.

We are calling on all well-meaning and peace-loving residents of Suhum to speak up against these acts, which are giving Suhum a bad name in the media.



Thank you



....signed...



Daniel Chanor

NDC Communication Officer, Suhum