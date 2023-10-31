We're taking money, I’ve received GH¢100 from Ken and GH¢200 from Bawumia – NPP delegate confesses on live TV

Politics of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have confessed that they are being given monies by the campaign teams of the contenders in the party’s flagbearership race, which is scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023.



Speaking in a panel discussion on Okay FM’s Egyaso Gyaso programme, which was streamed live on Facebook on October 30, 2023, some NPP delegates admitted to receiving money from the campaign teams of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Assin North Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong.



“I got some of the money they are sharing to the delegates. As for me, if you bring me money, I will collect it.



“When Ken came, I got GH¢100, and when Mr. Bawumia came, I got GH¢200,” one of the delegates said in Twi.



One of the delegates, however, said that he had not taken any money from the campaign team of the contenders, but his response shocked the other delegates who were on the programme.



He said that he is supporting Dr Bawumia, not because of money.



But the other delegates on the programme, who laughed at his utterance, accused him of telling lies.



"SK, didn’t you get some of the ‘Just Guide' money? We were the ones who shared the money, and we gave you some,” one of the delegates said.



Watch the altercation in the video below:







BAI/SEA



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.