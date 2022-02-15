We’re studying the court order to advise accordingly – UTAG lawyers

General News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Lawyers for the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) have said they are studying a court order that granted the National Labour Commission (NLC) an application against the strike, to advise their client accordingly on the next line of action.



The Labour Division of the Accra High Court has granted an interlocutory injunction application filed against the strike by the UTAG by the NLC, TV3’s Richard Bright Addo who was in court reported on Tuesday, February 15.



Speaking to journalists after court proceedings on Tuesday, February 15, a lawyer for the UTAG, Kwesi Keli- Deletaa, said “The motion was seeking to enforce the directive of the labour commission which was filed before the injunction application was filed.



“In our view, the main motion which is seeking to enforce the directive of the NLC should have been heard first but the judge thought otherwise and decided that the injunction application should be heard first and the outcome of that application is what you all witnessed in court today the judge decided to grant the interlocutory injunction application.”



He added “we are going to study the order and advise our clients accordingly. I wish to remind you that the main motion which is seeking to enforce the directive of the commission is still before the court. Hearing of that application has been adjourned to the 22nd so on the 22nd we will be back for the main motion to be heard.



“Let me repeat that the main motion is seeking to enforce the directive of the commission and the directive of the commission is that UTAG should go back to the classroom because the strike they had is illegal. So arguments will be heard on that we look for forwarding to that.”



The NLC had ruled that the strike by UTAG was illegal.



This was after a meeting with the labour unions and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations was held on Thursday, January 13.



After the meeting, Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireku Brobbey told journalists that the government is expecting the unions to do the needful.



“In the spirit of transparency and very mutual respect for them, they have assured them that whatever allowance is due them because they were captured in the 2022 budget January they are going to be paid. Therefore the Commission has directed that they go and call off the strike immediately.



But UTAG failed to call off the strike, a situation that forced the NLC to go to court to enforce its order. The court earlier asked the two parties to settle this issue out of court but that did happen.