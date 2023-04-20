We’re sorry for accident involving our bus – STC

Regional News of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The State Transport Company (STC) has expressed regret at the accident involving one of its buses on the Accra-Cape Coast Highway.



The company was responding to the accident involving the STC bus with registration number GB 107-09.



The bus according to reports hit the back of a tipper truck with registration GW 7932-22 after losing control.



The two vehicles veered off the road and run into a ditch by the roadside.



Several passengers onboard the bus most of whom were senior high school students sustained injuries.



The accident happened at Gomoa Buduaatta junction. It involved 44 passengers, 32 of whom were students.



In the statement, the company said, “STC deeply regrets the trauma suffered by our passengers involved in the accident.”



“STC deeply regrets this anxiety and to reassure parents that, the special chartered student services all the delivered safely”, it added in the statement.