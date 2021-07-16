We’re severely under-resourced, most of our logistics not fit for purpose - GNFS

General News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A senior member of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has disclosed to Rainbowradioonline.com that they are severely under-resourced.



The officer [name witheld] told this website any attempt to complain about the challenges confronting the service could cost you your job or make the complainant a candidate of victimization.



He further disclosed that the majority of tankers they use in fighting fire in the country are not fit for purpose and firemen are doing their best to protect property from outbreaks despite the attacks on the GNFS in recent times.



According to him, the service needs fire engines and not the water tankers they have at the moment.



He explained that as a fire fighting institution, the engines they need should be able to hold a water capacity of between 3,000 to 6,000 gallons.



But most of the ones they have at the moment are 600-gallon capacity with just three of them that are over 2000 capacity for the entire country.



The officer went on to admonish the government to purchase for the service the needed logistics to make their work more efficient.



"The lack of safety logistics for firefighters has compelled several officers to share the limited ones available despite the risk associated with the practice,” the officer lamented.