We’re searching for President and not a flag bearer, so vote for me – Bawumia

Politics of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Vice President Dr. Muhamudu Bawumia has requested New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates to vote for a candidate to become Ghana’s president.



According to the NPP’s aspiring presidential candidate, the party’s approaching presidential primary is not to determine a flag bearer, but to elect someone who can become president of the republic.



He added that the NPP should choose someone who can break the eight-year curse rather than just a flag bearer.



He believes that choosing a presidential candidate does not require someone who is wealthy, but rather someone who has a track record of accomplishing something unique that Ghanaians will accept.



He has so encouraged party members to give him a chance because he is ready to break the eight.



Dr. Bawumia made these remarks on his Western regional campaign visit.



He went to Takoradi, Efia, Sekondi, Kwesimintim, Esikado Ketan, and Shama.



The Vice President emphasised that his track record was clear to all.



He cited his digitization agenda to back up his assertion that he has done a lot for the party and should be chosen as an NPP candidate.



“We intend to win the presidential election in 2024. We are not looking for a flag bearer but for a president. The authority we seek is to keep power in 2024 and elect a president. We are not interested in a wealthy man as a candidate because if you are elected, you would not use your resources to build the country. You will build Ghana with public resources rather than private resources. We need someone with a vision, someone with innovations, ideas, creativity, a track record, experience, humility, maturity, and tolerance. We don’t want someone elected because he or she pretends to be wealthy.”



“I have not yet been elected President, but if you ask about my track record as Vice President, I can point to Ghana card, digital address system, mobile money interoperability, agenda 111, one constituency one ambulance, Zongo development fund, ECG digitalisation, NHIS digitalisation; if I have achieved these things as Vice President, I will do far more if elected President.”